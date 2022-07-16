‘Virat Should Have Responded By Now’- Disappointed Shahid Afridi Speaks On Babar Azam’s Tweet For The Indian Player

New Delhi: Virat Kohli has been going through a rough patch in his cricketing career at the moment. The former Indian captain has been waiting for the 71st century of his international career for a while now and it looks like a far cry at the moment as he has not been able to score even a half-century in the last few innings. While some people are criticising Virat Kohli for his poor form, some are showing their support for one of the greatest cricket players of our time. Pakistan cricket team’s captain Babar Azam came out in Virat Kohli’s support a few days back and now former all-rounder Shahid Afridi has said that the Indian player should have responded on the issue by now.

The former Indian captain failed to score big runs in the last match as well as he got out for 16 runs off 25 balls in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series against England. “This too shall pass. Stay strong. #ViratKohli,” tweeted Babar Azam after Kohli failed to score big runs in the second ODI of the three-match series against England.

Babar Azam has been compared to Virat Kohli for a while now and both the players have huge respect for each other on and off the field. Now, Shahid Afridi has lauded Babar Azam’s gesture towards the Indian player and said a response from Virat Kohli would have been great as the sport improves ties between both teams.

“Be it cricket or any other sport, it improves relations (between countries). Athletes can do a much better job at it than politicians and a number of them are doing the same. Babar has given across an incredible message. I don’t know if there has been a response from the other side. I think Virat should have responded by now. It would be a very big thing if there is a response to Babar’s tweet, but I don’t think that is going to happen,” Afridi told SAMAA TV.

Virat Kohli will hope to get back in form in the third and final ODI match of the series against England on Sunday.