New Delhi: Team India is taking on Pat Cummins-led Australia in the World Test Championship Final at the Kennington Oval in London, starting on June 7, Wednesday. The last time India competed in the WTC Final, Virata Kohli was the Indian Captain but this time around, it is Rohit Sharma leading the Indian side.

Many fans still like Virat as the captain and it was once again visible when Rohit came out for the toss. As the Indian skipper was stepping down the stairs, one of the fans held a banner beside Rohit stating "Virat, You will always be my captain"