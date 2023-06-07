Advertisement

'Virat Will Always Be My Captain': Fans To Rohit Sharma As He Walks Out For Toss In WTC Final 2023

As the Indian skipper was stepping down the stairs, one of the fans held a banner beside Rohit stating "Virat, You will always be my captain"

Updated: June 7, 2023 8:07 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Team India is taking on Pat Cummins-led Australia in the World Test Championship Final at the Kennington Oval in London, starting on June 7, Wednesday. The last time India competed in the WTC Final, Virata Kohli was the Indian Captain but this time around, it is Rohit Sharma leading the Indian side.

Many fans still like Virat as the captain and it was once again visible when Rohit came out for the toss. As the Indian skipper was stepping down the stairs, one of the fans held a banner beside Rohit stating "Virat, You will always be my captain"

The picture of this is going viral on the internet. Rohit even survived a trip right next to the guy holding the banner and avoided what could have been a serious injury.

Head, Smith Put Aussie In Command Before Tea

Travis Head and Steve Smith's 94 runs partnership in the second session of day 1 revived Australia's falling innings. They helped AUS 170 runs at the loss of 3 wickets at tea. Indian bowlers started sharp and dismissed the Aussie openers before lunch itself and also dismissed Labuschagne in the beginning of the second session itself.

Khawaja on a duck in the fourth over itself and Shardul sent Warner (43 runs off 60 balls) back in the 22nd over. Shami despite sharp and lethal bowling was wicketless till Lunch. However, he changed it in his first delivery after lunch as he bowled star batter Marnus Labuschagne (26 runs off 62 balls)

