Virat Would Be Saying... Nathan Lyon Makes A Bold Statement On Virat Kohli's Controversial LBW Call

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon made a controversial comment on the dismissal of Virat Kohli earlier today. The Aussie spinner claimed that umpire Nitin Menon made the right call to declare Virat Kohli out.

Kohli was playing on 44 and started to look dangerous for the visitors before Matthew Kuhnemann trapped him LBW.

Nitin Menon is officially the worst umpire in world cricket. It was not at all Virat Kohli's fault today. pic.twitter.com/hWPgwwUU6N leishaa (@katyxkohli17) February 18, 2023

After discussing with the non-striker KS Bharat, Virat immediately went up for the decision review as the latter thought he got an inside edge of his bat. However, the third umpire decided to stay with the decision of the on field umpire despite the replays showing that the ball might have hit the bat. The controversial decision sparked a massive controversy as a significant argument erupted about whether the ball got the inside edge of the bat or not.

Virat Kohli was clearly unhappy watching his wicket's replay in the dressing room. pic.twitter.com/ly4kWbwawY Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 18, 2023

Wasim Jaffer, the former Indian cricketer, claimed that umpire was harsh on Kohli as there was enough doubt to give the batter out.

On the other side, Nathan Lyon, who claimed his 22nd five-wicket haul, said that umpire made the right call as the ball hit the pad first.

"I think the right decision was made. No doubt Virat would be saying that (he hit it) and it probably should have gone his way. Hats off to the umpires. It's tough in these conditions. We bowlers are trying to put pressure on them to get the decision in our favour. In the end, the decision was right," the spinner said.

Australia started to bat in the second innings and was 61-1 at the time of stumps of the 2nd day, leading by 62 runs.