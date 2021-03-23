Ex-India cricketer Virender Sehwag seemed annoyed at the Indian team selection for the first ODI against England in Pune on Tuesday. Sehwag said that you gave KL Rahul a long rope, but what about Yuzvendra Chahal. Sehwag called the selection of the side ‘partial’.

Sehwag asked a pertinent question as to would the side have dropped Jasprit Bumrah after four moderate games. The former India opener feels it is unfair to have dropped Chahal after a couple of bad games.

“You snub bowlers after one game, but you gave 4 matches to KL Rahul then sat him out in the 5th game. So, if you give bowlers that many chances there will be poor games for them too. If this was [Jasprit] Bumrah and he had 4 moderate outings, will you have thought to exclude Bumrah as well? No, you would have said ‘he’s a good bowler, he will make a comeback.’ Yuzvendra Chahal is your top T20 bowler, he gives you wickets, and he got 2-3 bad games and now is out of the team. One is a top bowler in ICC rankings and the other is the top batter, so why partiality in them? I don’t understand this concept,” said Virender Sehwag on Cricbuzz.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav and Krunal Pandya are the frontline spinners for the game. Chahal was dropped after the third T20I and has since not made it to the side, whereas KL Rahul after repeated failures has been picked in the side for the first ODI. India skipper Virat Kohli confirmed that he (Rahul) would play as a wicketkeeper-batsman.

At the time of filing the copy, Rahul was inching close to his fifty – which would do his confidence a world of good. India are 288 for five in the 48th over.