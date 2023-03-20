Virender Sehwag Drops A Bombshell, Reveals He Was Offered To Be India's Head Coach

The former Indian opener revealed how he was approached amid the tussle between Skipper Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble.

New Delhi: Indian cricket legend Virender Sehwag recently disclosed that he was offered the role of India's head coach after Anil Kumble tenune as abruptly ended in 2017. Sehwag revealed he was approached by the India skipper Virat Kohli and BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary for the coaching role. Sehwag though didn't get the job as Ravi Shastri was picked as India coach. Sehwag, however, has no regrets about not getting the high-profile job.

"Not at all, I'm happy with what I achieved. Coming from a small family of farmers from Najafgarh I got the opportunity to play for India, got so much love and appreciation from fans and even if I would have captained Team India I would have gotten the same respect," he said on News18 VChaupal.

Sehwag added that he would have never applied for that job if he was not approached Kohli and Amitabh Choudhary. Sehwag said Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble were not on same page thus Kohli and Choudhary wanted Sehwag to succeed Kumble.

"I wouldn't have applied if Virat Kohli and then BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary hadn't approached me. We had a meeting, and he (Choudhary) told me that things weren't working out between Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble we want you to take the coaching position. He told that me that Kumble's contract will expire after the Champions Trophy in 2017 and then you can travel to West Indies with the team," he further added to his comments.

Sehwag also revealed that he didn't say yes to the role as he was not allowed to pick his support staff.

"I didn't say yes or no, but I said if I travel to West Indies, I would want my coaching staff, the assistant coach, bowling coach, batting coach and the fielding coach. I want my own choice for the support staff and I didn't get that choice so I didn't travel to West Indies."