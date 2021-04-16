From his blazing batsmanship during his playing days to be the king of social media, Virender Sehwag has done it all. Following Chris Morris’ match-winning 18-ball 36, Sehwag hailed praise for him with a hilarious meme. Sehwag posted two pictures of Morris – one from the first match where he looks surprised when Sanju Samson denies him the single and the second after he took the Royals to their first win of the season. While both pictures are contrasting in nature, Sehwag had something interesting to point.

With Rs 16.25 cr, Morris became the most expensive player in the history of the league when the Royals bought him at the auction. Since then, there have been enormous expectations from the South African cricketer. After he failed in the first match, he faced backlash. Now, he seems to have lived up to the billing with his knock against the Capitals.

Sehwag reckons, in the first match, he got the money but not the respect. The former India opener feels now Morris has both.

Pic 1 last match – Paisa mila par izzat nahi mili Pic 2 today – Isse kehte hain Izzat. Izzat bhi , Paisa bhi – Well done Chris Morris #RRvsDC pic.twitter.com/9hLqMk7OKT Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 15, 2021

Morris said he exactly knows his role in the side and was happy to see Rajasthan win.

“Our guys are experienced in taking pace off the ball and executed really well today. If we had to chase 140 odd when we got here, we would have taken it, so happy to get over the line. There are guys who get paid to bat and there are guys who get paid to slog, I know what I am. I am a slogger that swings everything I can, I play so much golf,” Morris said at the presentation.