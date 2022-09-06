New Delhi: Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has made a startling prediction regarding the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 winner and surprisingly it is not the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team.

Virender Sehwag has stated that this is Pakistan’s year and they will be lifting the Asia Cup trophy. He also said that the match against Sri Lanka is a must-win game for the Indian cricket team.

“If India lose another match by chance, they will be out of the tournament. Pakistan have the advantage because if they lose one match and win another, their net run rate will take them to the final as they have lost one match and won two. India have lost one and if they lose another, they are out. So pressure is on India. Pakistan will play in the final after a long time and have also beaten India after a long time in the Asia Cup”, Virender Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

He also added, “This could also be Pakistan’s year.'”

Pakistan have been able to win the tournament only two times in 2000 and 2012. However, they are looking in top form this year and will look to lift the crown. The Babar Azam-led side started the tournament on a bad note with a defeat against arch-rivals India.

They then crushed Hong Kong by a big margin and defeated India in a close contest by five wickets in their first Super Four fixture. Pakistan have to be wary of the teams like Afghanistan, who have been in top form in the tournament and are punching above their weight regularly.