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Virender Sehwag mentions MS Dhoni’s name in the CSK…, after defeat against GT, says…

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag opens up on Chennai Super Kings' weaknesses in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |May 22, 2026, 06:20 PM IST

Published On May 22, 2026, 06:20 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 22, 2026, 06:20 PM IST

Virender Sehwag opens up on CSK's weakness in IPL 2026

Virender Sehwag mentions MS Dhoni's name while making a statement

The match no. 66 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT) and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The result of the match came in favor of Gujarat Titans as they had defeated CSK by 89 runs. With this defeat, CSK are officially out of the tournament.

Gujarat Titans started dominating Chennai Super Kings since the beginning of the match. This match was a do-or-die game for CSK as they hold their qualification chances in this match. However, they suffered a humiliating defeat in the clash. If we discuss their performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Chennai Super Kings played 14 matches in the tournament, winning six games out of them and hold seventh spot in the points table with 12 points.

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Gujarat Titans players showcased a brilliant performance for their team. Captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan played a spectacular innings. Sudharsan scored 84 runs off 53 balls, including seven fours and four sixes. Meanwhile, captain Gill scored 64 runs off 37 balls. In his knock, he smashed seven fours and three sixes. Later on, Jos Buttler gave a spark to the innings by scoring 57 runs off 27 balls.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans’ El Clasico performance eliminates Chennai Super Kings from the tournament

This is not it, bowlers also wrecked CSK’s batting attack in a good total match. Mohammed Siraj, Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada were the key bowlers in the match as three of them took three important wickets and bowled out CSK for 140 runs.

Virender Sehwag points out CSK’s weakness during the season

Reflecting on their struggles and weakness throughout the season. Former Indian cricketer and one of the finest batters of all time, Virender Sehwag broke silence and said, “I think the biggest concern for them has been their batting. Of course, injuries to the likes of Dhoni, Brevis, Mhatre and Khaleel was a huge blow. Their batting lacked consistency in comparison to other teams. If you’re batting in consistent you can still put up results here and there. When you can’t chase 180-190 and get out under 160 while batting first, it is a big concern.

Brevis didn’t fire according to expectations. They tried multiple batter at no. 3 and 4 but no one showcased consistency. Mhatre, Urvil and Sarfaraz were tried at no. 4. Against Gujarat, Ruturaj batted at no. 3. CSK were let down by their batting,” he added.

Also Read: Mark Boucher highlights the importance of dismissing Sanju Samson on first delivery vs GT, says…

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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