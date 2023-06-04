Advertisement

Virender Sehwag Offers Free Education To Children Of Dead In Odisha Train Accident

Virender Sehwag has offered free education to the people who lost their lives in the horrific Odisha train accident.

Updated: June 4, 2023 7:42 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: At a time when India is grieving over the loss of hundreds of lives due to the tragic train accident in Odisha, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has come forward to help the people who are affected by the disastrous event. Sehwag has offered free education to the children of people who lost their lives in the horrific accident. The Odisha train accident is one of the worst accidents in India's history, leaving more than 288 dead and 1000 injured.

Meanwhile, the entire cricket fraternity was stunned by the horrific accident. From Virat Kohli to Harbhajan Singh, everyone extended their support to the families of the affected people.

"Extremely sad hearing about this tragic train accident involving Coromandel Express in Odisha. Condolences to all families who have lost their loved ones and prayers for quick recovery of those injured", Sehwag had earlier tweeted when the news broke out.

"Saddened to hear about the tragic train accident in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers go out to the families who lost their loved ones and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," wrote Virat Kohli

"Pained to know about a railway accident in Odisha involving Coromandel Express and another passenger train. Thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their near and dear ones. Appeal @RailMinIndia & Govt. of Odisha to rescue the passengers at the earliest," wrote Harbhajan.

Virender Sehwag Offers Free Education To Children Of Dead In Odisha Train Accident

