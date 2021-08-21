New Delhi: Be it his explosive style of batting or his witty jokes on social media, Virender Sehwag is easily one of the most entertaining cricketers to have played for India. During an interaction on Network 18, Sehwag revealed the most fashionable cricketer in his time in the Indian dressing room. Fans would have expected the answer would have been Yuvraj Singh or MS Dhoni – but it was neither of the two.

Sehwag claimed former opening partner Sachin Tendulkar to be the most fashionable cricketer during his playing days. The former India opener revealed it was Tendulkar who taught all of them about branded clothes.

“In our time it was Sachin Tendulkar.” Sehwag went on to say that Tendulkar was the one who taught the players to wear branded clothes. “Sachin told us to wear branded clothes.”

Later asked to name one cricketer who needed fashion advise, Sehwag took Ashish Nehra’s name. “During our times he used to only wear Reebok T-shirts and shorts. But his life has completely changed now. He needed that push in the beginning, and once again Sachin was the one who guided us.”

Meanwhile, former Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan has revealed what Sehwag told him after he got for 293, during a Test in 2010.

“I remember he was batting on 290 against us in Mumbai and I think it was Dravid who told him to hang on as he can get to his 300 the next day. The next morning, he tried to tap it but got out caught and bowled and told me ‘I should have never listened to Rahul and instead gone after you’,” Murali told ESPNCricinfo.