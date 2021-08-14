London: From smashing bowlers out of the park in his prime to being a social media sensation after retiring, Virender Sehwag is someone you just cannot stop loving. His wit, his humour and his style captivate fans like no one else. Recently, Sehwag came up with another beauty after James Anderson picked up five wickets against India at Lord’s on Friday in the second Test against India.

With India having a problem to counter Anderson well, Sehwag came up with a suggestion, and as expected – it was oh-so-hilarious. Sehwag said the batsman should move forward with their bat and then pray to god.

“Move forward, put your bat and say Jai Bajrang Bali. Just pray that it somehow misses because the spot at which he bowls, there is only one fear, not about the ball going away but if the ball comes in, you will be LBW or bowled because you cannot leave the delivery,” Sehwag said during a discussion on Sony Sports.

The ex-Indian opener also pointed out that while Anderson has regularly dismissed Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara, this time he got Ajinkya Rahane as well. “He bowled amazingly well. He has two pet customers, Pujara is there but this time Ajinkya Rahane got trapped, Kohli did not get trapped but otherwise when he bowls near the off-stump to these two players, it seems he will definitely get them out.”

Thanks to KL Rahul’s brilliant ton, India enjoy a slight edge over England at the end of day two. England trail by 245 runs and have seven wickets in hand.

The Indian pacers would look to get early wickets on the third day and pile on the pressure for the hosts.