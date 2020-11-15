Former India opener Virender Sehwag named Virat Kohli as the captain of his IPL 2020 best XI, while the surprising bit was that there were only two Mumbai Indians players in his side. Thanks to a dream season, young Devdutt Padikkal finds himself at the opening slot in Sehwag’s Team of IPL 2020 on Cricbuzz. Padikkal would open with Orange Cap winner KL Rahul – who has had a season to remember. Sehwag feels not Kohli but Suryakumar Yadav should play one-down. The MI batsman has scored 480 runs in 16 games.

While skipper Kohli plays two-down, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner is slotted in at No 5. Warner has been consistent throughout the season, leading the Orage Army from the front. The Australian amassed 548 runs in 16 and was a pivotal reason why SRH made the Playoffs. Another RCB player finds himself on the list and it is AB De Villiers. May not have had the best season by his standards, but as effective as ever. He took RCB over the line in a couple of games and showed that he still has it in him. He scored 454 runs in the tournament.

The pacers in Sehwag’s side include Kagiso Rabada – who won the Purple Cap. Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah also make it to Sehwag’s XI. Yuzvendra Chahal, Rashid Khan are the two spinners in his XI. Ishan Kishan and Jofra Archer are there as 12th and 13th man respectively.

Surprisingly, Dhoni – who has not had the best of seasons – does not make it to Sehwag’s XI.

Sehwag’s Best IPL 2020 Team

KL Rahul (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli (C), David Warner, AB de Villiers, Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rashid Khan, 12th man Ishan Kishan, 13th man Jofra Archer