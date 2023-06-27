Virendra Sehwag Reveals Dhoni's Superstition During 2011 World Cup

Former India star Virendra Sehwag revealed MS Dhoni's Superstition to eat khichri during the 2011 World Cup.

New Delhi: Former India opener Virendra Sehwag opened up about MS Dhoni's Superstition during the 2011 ODI World Cup, which was played in India. It was India's second ODI World Cup win after Kapil Dev's 1983 triumph.

When it comes to superstition, MS Dhoni believes so many things; Sehwag reveals one of them as the wicketkeeper batter used to eat 'Khichdi' all throughout the tournament.

"Everyone was having some or the other superstition, and everyone was following theirs. MS Dhoni had a superstition of having 'khichdi' all through the World Cup," said Sehwag.

"He used to say that even if I'm not scoring runs but this superstition is working, and we're winning matches" former India opener added.

