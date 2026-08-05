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Viv Richards breaks silence on Alzarri Joseph-Daren Sammy row, urges West Indies duo to end feud

Sir Vivian Richards has finally spoken on the Alzarri Joseph-Daren Sammy controversy, making a strong appeal while questioning one key decision. Read what the West Indies legend said.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Aug 05, 2026, 08:35 PM IST

Published On Aug 05, 2026, 08:35 PM IST

Last UpdatedAug 05, 2026, 08:35 PM IST

Viv Richards on Alzarri Joseph Daren Sammy controversy

Viv Richards on Alzarri Joseph Daren Sammy controversy

Legendary West Indies batter Sir Vivian Richards has urged fast bowler Alzarri Joseph and head coach Daren Sammy to resolve their differences and rebuild respect for each other following a public disagreement over the pacer’s decision to skip the ongoing Test series against Pakistan.

Viv Richards urges Joseph and Sammy to resolve differences

Joseph opted out of the two-match Test series, citing personal reasons, leading Sammy to remark that he had “declined selection” – a comment the fast bowler later criticised as “controversial, without context”. West Indies are currently 1-0 up in the series, with the second game still underway at Queen’s Park Oval.

“This sometimes hampers guys’ professional careers, you know. Such statements, if it’s not true and stuff like that, a lot of things linger. The two had a great relationship when he was with the St Lucia franchise, so I’m not quite so certain why relations have gone a bit south.

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The relationship, I know, is much bigger than what we hear on the air so it would be of importance to try and rekindle that. We sometimes misstep at times and so long as we have a heart at times, knowing that sometimes the mistakes that we make, we can always put things together and get these guys going again,” said Richards to Antigua Observer on Wednesday.

Richards questions Daren Sammy’s public remarks

He also expressed reservations over Sammy’s public assessment of the situation, suggesting the head coach’s comments were uncalled for if Joseph had followed proper professional procedure.

I would like to think that Alzarri, and this is just my opinion, would have made it clear as to exactly what the whole stuff was and how he felt and what he meant and I think there are two sides to the story.

To get the coach saying – and to me it looks like he (was saying) – he (Alzarri) refused selection, and that’s pushing it in my opinion, it’s pushing it in a very big way. I’d like to think that Alzarri would have gone about it in the professional way, and so that at least the statement from coach Sammy wasn’t really necessary in my opinion,” noted Richards.

(With IANS Inputs)

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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