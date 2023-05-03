Viv Richards In IPL? Virat Kohli Shares IG Story Of Windies Legend Expressing Desire To Play T20s

Virat Kohli shared an instagram story of Legendary West Indies cricketer Sir Vivian Richards.

New Delhi: Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli is playing in IPL these days. He is part of RCB team in the ongoing 2023 season of the cash-rich league. The 34-year-old was last seen in action on Monday (May 1), during RCB's ninth match of the IPL 2023 against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. During LSG-RCB match, Virat grabbed headlines after his heated altercation with Gautam Gambhir went viral on the internet. Several videos of the duo's fight are doing rounds on social media platforms.

Virat himself took to Instagram stories to a cryptic post which added fuel to the fire. And admist all that chaos, the former Indian skipper shared an Instagram story on Wednesday morning in which he shared a clip from the legendary Sir Vivian Richards interview. In the short video, the former West Indies skipper expressed his desire to play in T20 cricket.

In the video, when asked by an interviewer, "Would you love to play T20 cricket?" Sir Viv replied, "That's what I just said, in terms of after what you have done your chores (play red ball cricket)."

The interviewer further asked, "So you would have played in an IPL, a CPL? "He replied, "Oh man, with a modern bat as well, I would have loved that. I think Viv would have been too powerful with the bats today."

Here's the clip:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cricket District (@cricketdistrict)