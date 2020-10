Shreyas Iyer, Delhi’s captain, says that there is no particular reason for batting first, the only thing being that they have experienced a lot of success doing so. States that Delhi had a dramatic encounter against Punjab the last time around. Adds further that Punjab come after a win from a tough last game and there is a need to respect that and not take them lightly. On the changes, Shreyas Iyer informs that Daniel Sams, Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer come in without elaborating on who misses out.