Pitch Report – Danny Morrison and Ian Bishop doing the pitch report. The former says it is hot but there is a breeze blowing. Bishop then says there is a weird reaction from the ball when bowled cross seam. States there is less grass on the surface from the previous game and hence, you need to be smart with the ball and the pacers have to ensure the batters hit towards the longer side. Ends by saying the slower bowlers may have more of a say in this game.