4.6 Sandeep Sharma to Mandeep Singh, out, OUT! CAUGHT! That was not an easy catch but Rashid Khan does so well to get under this one and he has taken a brilliant catch. This is also the 100th wicket in the Indian T20 League for Sandeep Sharma. Wonderful stuff! Mandeep has been looking for the big shot for some time but he has mistimed it and that will be the end of him. Sandeep bowls a good length ball around off, Mandeep cannot resist and goes for the slog sweep over the mid-wicket fence but the shot does not have the juice required to cross the ropes and it hangs over the mid-wicket region. There are two players coming underneath this and their communication is on point as one leaves it alone and Rashid Khan gets under it and he takes a very good catch.Â