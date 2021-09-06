London: India all-rounder Shardul Thakur has been creating waves with his batting. Known for his bowling skills, Thakur rose to the occasion during the fourth Test with the bat and did it when the team needed it the most. Also, he got those runs at a brisk pace. Thakur followed up his 36-ball 57 in the first essay with a 60 in the second innings. To go with that, he picked up a wicket as well. What makes things better is the fact that he came in a No 8 and got the runs.

Often, the Indian tail has faced flak for not contributing enough with the bat, but Thakur is changing the notion and how. Impressed by his show, former India cricketer VVS Laxman hailed the Maharashtra-born cricketer. Laxman believes Thakur could indeed play the all-rounder’s role and be pushed up to number 7 in the fifth Test.

“Suppose you want to have Shardul, then Jadeja, the all-rounder, may miss out. Kohli is not getting too many overs from Jadeja, and Shardul can contribute with the bat and ball, as we have seen in this match. And then you have the four quality bowlers. Shardul can well bat at number 7,” VVS Laxman told ESPNcricinfo.

For me, it’s the top seven from you are expecting the runs. So the four fast bowlers who I’m going to pick are the ones who can give me wickets. That will be my criteria,” Laxman added.

There has also been a lot of talk around not picking Ravichandran Ashwin. The world class spinner has not featured in any of the four Tests and it would also be interesting to see if he finally gets a game at Old Trafford.