VVS Laxman makes MASSIVE prediction on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, says ‘He will break all records’

VVS Laxman backs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to become India’s next big star after another impressive series, saying the teenager’s maturity and hunger to improve have already set him apart. Even after missing out on a century in the final T20I against Zimbabwe, the 15-year-old left a lasting impression with his batting and temperament.

Laxman praises Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s mature approach

India’s interim head coach VVS Laxman believes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is learning faster than most young cricketers and said that quality is helping him develop into a special player.

The 15-year-old opener finished as the Player of the Series in India’s 3-0 T20I sweep over Zimbabwe. In the final match at Harare Sports Club, Vaibhav played a composed knock of 81 from 49 balls on a slow surface after scoring a rapid half-century in the opening game of the series.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

Laxman felt the youngster showed excellent game awareness by adapting to difficult batting conditions.

“Very mature. And that’s what I really appreciate about Vaibhav. With each and every experience, each and every match, he understands, he assesses and he gets better. I think he does a lot of review of each and every practice session, not only matches.”

“What you saw was a mature innings because it was a difficult wicket. The ball was stopping and coming, the wicket was slow. I thought the Zimbabweans bowled well and had a plan for him. He countered that plan and it was a very, very mature knock from Vaibhav.“

IPL success prepared him for international cricket

Laxman said Vaibhav’s performances in Zimbabwe did not surprise the Indian team management because he had already shown his temperament during his breakthrough IPL season with Rajasthan Royals.

According to the former India captain, handling pressure at such a young age in the IPL prepared the teenager well for international cricket.

“It was on expected lines. Last year when he played for Rajasthan Royals for the first time, the way he handled pressure… I believe that any IPL match is equivalent to an international match.”

“At the age of 14 or 15, when you’re playing an IPL match, either you can be overawed by the big occasion or absorb and embrace the pressure. I think he’s taken the second option where he embraced the pressure. So I’m not at all surprised (by) the way this series has gone.”

Laxman confident Vaibhav will break records

Vaibhav narrowly missed out on his maiden international century after getting dismissed for 81. Laxman revealed that the coaching staff immediately encouraged him to look at the bigger picture instead of feeling disappointed.

The coach believes the teenager has everything required to achieve great success for India.

“He was disappointed not to get a hundred. But we mentioned to him that it’s not going to be the first time or the last time he’ll get an opportunity to score a hundred.“

“He’s got a long career. He’s got the attitude and the mindset to get better each and every day. And I’m sure that he will just progress and break all the records at the international level. He’s got all the potential and the ability to do that.”

BCCI has monitored Vaibhav’s progress for over two years

Laxman, who also heads the BCCI Centre of Excellence, said the management has closely followed Vaibhav’s journey since age-group cricket.

He explained that understanding the youngster as a person has helped the coaches prepare him better for high-pressure matches.

“If you see someone like Vaibhav, he just played the Under-19 World Cup and in a matter of four to five months, he dominated the IPL.”

“We know Vaibhav very well. It was about two and a half years ago that we first identified him, just before the 2024 Under-19 World Cup.”

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reveals how sticking to his natural game fueled Zimbabwe success

“Since then, he has been in various camps at the CoE and then he was the highest run-getter in the Under-19 World Cup. So we know him in and out. It’s not only the player, but we also know the person. When you know the person, you understand what works for him and how we prepare him so that he’s in the best frame of mind when he goes into a match. He knows his game.”

Fitness remains the next area of improvement

While praising Vaibhav’s batting, Laxman admitted there is still room for improvement in his overall fitness. He also highlighted the youngster’s commitment after he wanted to continue fielding despite suffering an injury during the match.

“As I tell not only Vaibhav but anyone, it’s just about minute adjustments as far as the skill is concerned. But what is really impressive is the way he’s evolved as a person.”

“The maturity level, the understanding and the awareness over the last six months has actually skyrocketed. That’s why he’s been able to handle tough situations and perform under pressure against the best players.”

“One of the areas which we want him to get better at is his overall fitness. We have to also remember that he’s just 15 years old. He’s a very young boy and he himself wants to get better in every aspect of the game.”

“If you saw today’s game, even after he got injured, he still wanted to be on the field. It was our physio who actually asked him to come out. That’s the eagerness and the earnestness he has to contribute in every possible way to the team.”

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s incredible knock helps him surpass THIS Indian captain’s record