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VVS Laxman sends strong message to India Women ahead of T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan, says…

Former Indian legend VVS Laxman opens up on India Women vs Pakistan Women clash in Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Scroll down to read the full story.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jun 14, 2026, 04:14 PM IST

Published On Jun 14, 2026, 04:14 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 14, 2026, 04:14 PM IST

VVS Laxman breaks silence on IND W vs PAK W clash

VVS Laxman breaks silence on IND W vs PAK W clash in Women's T20 World Cup 2026

As India gear up to begin their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup campaign, the team has received support from across the cricketing fraternity, with former India captain and current head of the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) VVS Laxman sharing a message of encouragement ahead of the tournament opener against Pakistan.

Laxman urges India Women to play with courage and belief

India enter the competition carrying high expectations after their historic ODI World Cup triumph last year and will now be aiming to add a maiden T20 World Cup title to their growing list of achievements.

Ahead of the campaign opener, Laxman urged the players to embrace the occasion and play with confidence.

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Best wishes to the Indian Women’s Cricket Team for the ICC Womenâ€™s T20 World Cup. Play with courage, belief, and freedom. The entire nation is behind you. Go well, enjoy the journey and make India proud,” Laxman wrote on X.

Sneh Rana believes India can bring home another World Cup

The former batter also emphasised enjoying the experience, while reminding the players of the support they carry from fans back home.

The good wishes were echoed by India all-rounder Sneh Rana, who was part of the squad that lifted the ODI World Cup and understands what it takes to succeed on the biggest stage.

Looking back at that landmark triumph, Rana backed the team to create history once again as she wrote, â€œWe have done it once, we can do it again… Let’s bring home another World Cup… All the best #teamindia . Let’s give the country another reason to be proud of, another reason to celebrate. Go win itâ€¦

Rana’s message serves as a reminder of the belief surrounding the current group. Having already broken new ground with their World Cup success, India’s players will be hoping to build on that achievement and make another memorable run on the global stage.

Harmanpreet Kaur and her team now turn their attention to the task at hand as they begin their quest for Women’s T20 World Cup glory.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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