New Delhi: Wanindu Hasaranga is now a part of the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore. This was a big development on Saturday as RCB announced their squad for the second leg in UAE. Not just Hasaranga, Sri Lankan fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera, and Singapore’s Tim David were also roped in by the franchise.

But Hasaranga became the most-talked-about signing for the franchise as he recently showed his skills in Sri Lanka. The SL all-rounder picked up a four for seven in one of the T20 games against India and that seems to have grabbed eyeballs. In the recently concluded series, Hasaranga picked up seven wickets and scored 29 runs in three T20Is against India. Hasaranga is currently ranked second in the ICC T20 bowling rankings which makes him a valuable addition to the RCB unit.

The SL all-rounder is all excited to be part of the RCB franchise and for him it is a dream come true. “From sitting at home and watching them, to being a part of an amazing team. I am excited, honoured and thrilled all at once,” Hasaranga wrote on Instagram.

RCB will resume their IPL 2021 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders on September 20. The Virat Kohli-led side enjoyed success in the first half of the season as they currently stand at the third spot on the points table with five wins in seven matches.

It would be interesting to see how Hasaranga plays for RCB. He would certainly be watched.