<strong>Virat Kohli Gives Glimpses Of His Fitness Regime:</strong> Former <strong>India captain</strong> Virat Kohli is possibly one of the fittest cricketers in the world right now and the man behind making the <strong>Indian cricket team</strong>, one of the fittest units in the world. But not many people know that <strong>the man</strong> who played an instrumental role in making it a reality. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Shanker Basu</strong>, who was the <strong>Head of Strength and Conditioning Coach</strong> of the India team between 2015 and 2019, along with <strong>Kohli</strong> and then head coach <strong>Ravi Shastri</strong> created a road map for the team and were all in agreement that fitness would be one of criterias for selection and at no point were willing to compromise on it. <strong>The result</strong> is for everyone to see. <p></p> <p></p>Kohli on Monday took to Twitter and credited Basu for the transformation and captioned the video as, "The difference between a good attempt and a good catch is the work you do in the gym - shankar basu. Thanks for imbibing the "get better by 1 percent" attitude in me bassa sirrrr @basu2013 @Primal_Patterns." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">The difference between a good attempt and a good catch is the work you do in the gym - shankar basu. Thanks for imbibing the "get better by 1 percent" attitude in me bassa sirrrr <a href="https://twitter.com/basu2013?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@basu2013</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Primal_Patterns?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Primal_Patterns</a> <a href="https://t.co/5IGxuXBaZm">pic.twitter.com/5IGxuXBaZm</a></p> <p></p> Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli/status/1513372859090935808?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 11, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Basu is currently associated with <strong>Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)</strong> as the strength and conditioning coach and has also worked in movies such as <strong>Moonu and Ethir Neechal</strong>. <p></p> <p></p><strong>RCB</strong> is currently placed at <strong>No. 3</strong> in the points table of <strong>IPL 2022</strong>, having <strong>won three</strong> out of their <strong>four matches</strong> so far in the tournamanet. The <strong>Faf du Plessis</strong> led side will be up against defending champions <strong>Chennai Super Kings (CSK)</strong> today (Tuesday) April 12, 2022 scheduled to be played at the <strong>Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.</strong> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;