Virat Kohli Gives Glimpses Of His Fitness Regime: Former India captain Virat Kohli is possibly one of the fittest cricketers in the world right now and the man behind making the Indian cricket team, one of the fittest units in the world. But not many people know that the man who played an instrumental role in making it a reality.

Shanker Basu, who was the Head of Strength and Conditioning Coach of the India team between 2015 and 2019, along with Kohli and then head coach Ravi Shastri created a road map for the team and were all in agreement that fitness would be one of criterias for selection and at no point were willing to compromise on it. The result is for everyone to see.

Kohli on Monday took to Twitter and credited Basu for the transformation and captioned the video as, “The difference between a good attempt and a good catch is the work you do in the gym – shankar basu. Thanks for imbibing the “get better by 1 percent” attitude in me bassa sirrrr @basu2013 @Primal_Patterns.”

The difference between a good attempt and a good catch is the work you do in the gym – shankar basu. Thanks for imbibing the “get better by 1 percent” attitude in me bassa sirrrr @basu2013 @Primal_Patterns pic.twitter.com/5IGxuXBaZm Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 11, 2022

Basu is currently associated with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as the strength and conditioning coach and has also worked in movies such as Moonu and Ethir Neechal.

RCB is currently placed at No. 3 in the points table of IPL 2022, having won three out of their four matches so far in the tournamanet. The Faf du Plessis led side will be up against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) today (Tuesday) April 12, 2022 scheduled to be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.