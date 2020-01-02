India allrounder Shivam Dube doesn't want to be pigeonholed into a particular role and wants to be someone on whom his team can rely upon in any situation. <p></p> <p></p>Dube made his India debut in November last year and has since played in six T20Is and one ODI. He was fast-tracked into the national setup due to his big-hitting ability and seam bowling in the absence for Hardik Pandya who is recovering from an injury. <p></p> <p></p>"I don't mind whether I bat at No.3 or 7," Dube told <em>Hindustan Times</em>. "I want to be someone who can bat anywhere and a bowler who can bowl in every situation. I don't know about being a finisher with the bat. I'd be happy to play any role for the team." <p></p> <p></p>Dube, who has generally batted late in the order, was given a promotion at No. 3 against the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram and he made full use of the chance, hitting a a quickfire half-century. He has already shown glimpses of his reputation of playing big shots and against in a T20I against Bangladesh, he took wickets at a crucial stage which triggered a turnaround. <p></p> <p></p>"I feel I am a proper all-rounder. We are a very strong team with lot of bowling options and sometimes the conditions demand a particular thing, so all these things come into play when we talk about that 4th-5th bowling option. But having said that, the goal is to complete my quota of overs in every match whether it's a T20 or ODI," the 26-year-old said of his bowling. <p></p> <p></p>While he shares similar skillsets with Pandya, Dube isn't worried about the competition. "I'm here to perform for India. I don't think about any competition with Hardik. He's one of the best around. But I don't see him as a competitor. I just look at my game, where I need to improve, give that little bit extra to become a top all-rounder who can win matches for India."