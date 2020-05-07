Known to be a Test specialist, West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder has expressed his desire to well in white-ball cricket as he does not want to segregate himself to a particular format. <p></p> <p></p>"I don't want to just segregate myself and pigeon-hole myself to one particular format," Holder was quoted as saying by ''windiescricket.com''. <p></p> <p></p>Holder, who has led the side in Tests for the last five years, said West Indies cricket is diverse for different players and everyone has to play a part in the puzzle. <p></p> <p></p>"I think West Indies cricket is so diverse in many different ways and for us as players, we've got to understand each and everyone of us has a part to play in this whole puzzle," added Holder who is ranked No.1 in the ICC international Test all-rounders'' list. <p></p> <p></p>Admitting that he loves the leadership role allows him to focus more, the 29-year-old cricketer feels he has to lead by example and practice what he preaches <p></p> <p></p>"I love the leadership role; the leadership role for me is one where it makes me focus and drives me in a way where my performances definitely have to lead by example and I definitely have to practice what I preach," he concluded. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic has forced all cricketing action to be postponed or canceled.