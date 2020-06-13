Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed wants to make his comeback special after he was included in the 29-member squad for the team''s much-anticipated tour of England later this year. <p></p> <p></p>Pakistan is scheduled to play three Tests and as many T20Is against England between August 5 to September 1 and Sarfaraz, who last played for Pakistan in October last year, also found a place in the line-up. <p></p> <p></p>"I am positive about the opportunity now and I will give my best whenever I get the chance in order to regain my regular place in the team," Sarfaraz was quoted as saying by GeoSuper.TV. <p></p> <p></p>"I want to make my comeback memorable with a stellar performance for the team. Ups and downs are part and parcel of a player''s career. <p></p> <p></p>"When I was captain, I was more focused on how the team performed but now I will be able to focus on my own performance." <p></p> <p></p>Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq had said after squad announcement that Sarfaraz had been included in the squad as a back-up stumper behind Mohammad Rizwan considering their lengthy tour of England. <p></p> <p></p>"As far as being a back-up wicket keeper is concerned, I am not worried about being the first or second choice," the veteran wicket-keeper said. <p></p> <p></p>"I am happy that I am back in the team and having two wicket keepers is good for the team. We have seen this in past with Moin Khan and Rashid Latif." <p></p> <p></p>The two teams will lock horns against each other in the shorter format after the conclusion of England''s three-match Test series against West Indies, starting July 8, which will also mark the resumption of cricket after the sport was suspended in March due to coronavirus pandemic. <p></p> <p></p>(With agency inputs)