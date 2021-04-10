Don’t you want to watch MS Dhoni lead the Chennai Super Kings at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, where he hit the World Cup six? But with a surge of COVID-19 in the city, how can you afford to go to the Wankhede in Mumbai. Well, as per a report in the Times of India, if a fan wishes to go and watch Dhoni’s CSK take on Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals – the individual needs to carry a COVID negative report.

“The tests are mandatory even for those who’ve been vaccinated. The report will have to be produced at the time of entry on each match day,” MCA secretary Sanjay Naik wrote in the letter to Apex Council members.

The test is important for them who have been vaccinated as well.