Waqar Younis blames late use of Usman Tariq for Pakistan’s defeat, says…

Pace legend Waqar Younis believes Pakistan lost the high-profile T20 World Cup 2026 clash against India the moment the Men in Blue posted 175 runs after being invited to bat first in Colombo.

Game lost in the first innings

Speaking on Star Sports, Younis pointed out that Pakistan had no chance once India reached the stiff total of 175.

“Pakistan lost the game in the first innings. Once India reached 175, the game was out of Pakistan’s reach. The ball was spinning, and Suryakumar Yadav was smart with his bowling changes,” Younis said.

“When you look at how much spin Pakistani bowlers got, I don’t think they used them as well as India did. But the game was over in the first innings because India scored too many runs,” he added.

“We always knew Pakistan’s batting is not great. But if India had scored 140 or 150 instead of 175, things might have been different,” he explained.

India posted the imposing total thanks to a blazing 40-ball 77 by opener Ishan Kishan and handy contributions from the middle order. In reply, Pakistan were bundled out for 114 in 18 overs.

Delayed introduction of Usman Tariq proved costly

Younis highlighted specific captaincy errors, particularly the late introduction of spinner Usman Tariq.

“He (Suryakumar) gave the new ball to Hardik Pandya up front. Jasprit Bumrah was outstanding as always, attacking the stumps, swinging and seaming the ball. It was very difficult for Pakistan after that,” Younis noted.

“Salman Ali Agha allowed that to happen by not introducing Usman Tariq early. Tariq was superb, taking a wicket and conceding just 24 runs. We have been talking about him for weeks. But he was held back for too long. By the time he got the ball, Ishan Kishan had already done the damage. That is where the match was lost,” he explained.

Gavaskar praises Suryakumar’s situational awareness

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar credited Suryakumar Yadav for his smart leadership and ability to read match situations.

“He has led from the front. In the match against USA, when India were in trouble at 77 for 6, Surya bailed the team out and here against Pakistan, when he came out to bat, India were at 88-2 and then he batted till the 19th over, scoring 32 runs,” Gavaskar said.

“Yes, he didn’t bat at a high-strike rate, but he ensured that the wickets didn’t fall, keeping hold of one end. So, the rest of the team understands that in T20 cricket, you don’t want dot balls,” he added.

