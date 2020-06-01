Former Pakistan cricketer Waqar Younis came up with an interesting suggestion for Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi on Monday. After Afridi’s statement on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kashmir, Gambhir slammed the former Pakistan cricketer’s comment.

Referring to both of them as sensible and calm, Waqar wants both the ex-cricketers to catch up and talk it out, rather than reacting in the public domain.

“The banter between Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi has been going on for a while now. I think they both got to be smart, sensible, and calm down. It has been going on for way too long. My advice to them is to maybe catch up somewhere around the world and talk it out if you cannot really calm it down.

“In social media, if you carry on that, people are going to love it and people are enjoying it and that I feel that they both should be sensible and smart,” Waqar said during an interaction on chat series “Q20” on GloFans.

Both Afridi and Gambhir, who have done good deeds for the citizens of their respective countries during the coronavirus pandemic, are hugely popular and respected.

Afridi, who also has a fanbase in India had hurt the sentiments of not only Gambhir but Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh as well.