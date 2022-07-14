‘Looks A Million Dollar Man But Comparison With Kohli Unfair’ – Pakistan Great On Babar Azam vs Virat Kohli Debate

Lahore: Pakistan has had a history of producing tearaway fast bowlers, but quality batters from the country became rare in the last decade or so. The lack of skilful batters in the team was one of the major reasons for their inconsistent performances during that time. However, the emergence of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and a few other players have made Pakistan a very competitive team in the recent few years.

Babar, the No 1 T20I and ODI Batter in ICC rankings, has been piling on runs for fun across formats and has made his way into the list of the greatest batters of the modern era. He has often been compared to Indian stalwart Virat Kohli and many feel that Babar can pip Virat Kohli as the best batter in the coming years.

However, former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis believes that it is too early to compare Babar with Virat and the comparison should only be done after Babar’s retirement from the game.

“Babar Azam in modern day cricket looks a million dollars and he is definitely as good as all the big names. Babar is still very young and has plenty of cricket ahead of him and once he has retired you can perhaps sit down and start comparing him with others.

“But all those greats have their own strengths and their own class and all of them played in different eras and we should not forget that,” said Waqar to ICC digital.

Under Babar’s leadership, Pakistan managed to end their losing streak against the Men in Blue in T20 World Cups and defeated India by 10 wickets in the 2021 edition. However, they failed to win the silverware and were knocked out by Australia in the semi-final. Younis feels that Pakistan stand a good chance of winning their second T20 World cup this year in Australia as they have a strong batting lineup, however, he feels that Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan will have to play a big role. Pakistan’s last T20 World Cup win came in 2009.

“Babar is definitely going to be the key batter at the top of the order.I think he (Babar) will have the impact that he has always had and then of course Rizwan is playing very well and the bowling attack they have got it one of the best in the world,” Waqar told ICC digital.

“We stand a really good chance of doing well at this World Cup. The pitches in Australia are generally very good batting pitches and Pakistan do have good batters who can really play well in these conditions,” he added.