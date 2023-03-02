Waqt Badal Diya, Jazbaat Badal Diye: Twitter Reacts As Cheteshwar Pujara Shifts Gear After Waterboy Ishan Kishan Delivers Rohit Sharma's Message

Waqt Badal Diya, Jazbaat Badal Diye: Twitter Reacts As Cheteshwar Pujara Shifts Gear After Waterboy Ishan Kishan Delivers Rohit Sharma's Message

The left-handed batsman had a brief chat with Pujara before going off the field. Both Axar and Pujara were batting cautiously in the middle.

Updated: March 2, 2023 5:36 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri
Indore: Cheteshwar Pujara , on Thursday (Mach 2), smashed his finest knocks in the Test cricket, which helped India in the ongoing thirst Test against Australia at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Australia dominated India as the Indian batters struggled to score runs on the second day of the first test match. Captain Rohit Sharma seemed unhappy with Cheteshwar Pujara's approach in the final session, he sent a message to them through waterboy Ishan Kishan.

Rohit Sharma unhappy with Axar Patel's batting approach! #IndvsAus

Cricket Junkie (@JunkieCricket) March 2, 2023

Ishan Kishan coveys the message to Axar Patel.

Cricket Junkie (@JunkieCricket) March 2, 2023

For India, top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara stood tall with a valiant 59 off 142 balls, through his precise footwork on a difficult pitch to bat. But rest of the batters, barring Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin to some extent, couldn't step up, giving a target of 76 for Australia to make the series scoreline 2-1, as Lyon finished with 8/64.

Pujara marched forward and showed aggression by whacking Lyon over mid-wicket for six. His knock though was cut short by a stunner from Steve Smith, who dived to his right to take a one-handed screamer at leg-slip off Lyon.

Two balls later, Lyon had another wicket as Umesh Yadav slog-swept straight to deep mid-wicket. Four overs later, Lyon finished off the Indian innings by getting Mohammed Siraj stumped out.

Brief Scores: Australia 197 in 76.3 overs (Usman Khawaja 60, Marnus Labuschagne 21; Ravindra Jadeja 4/78, Umesh Yadav 3/12) trail India 109 in 33.3 overs and 163 in 60.3 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 59, Shreyas Iyer 26; Nathan Lyon 8/64) by 76 runs

 

