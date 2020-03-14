Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Warriors vs Cape Cobras Prediction, Momentum One-Day Cup 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s WAR vs CC: The 2019 20 Momentum One Day Cup is a domestic one-day cricket tournament that is currently taking place in South Africa. It is the 39th edition of the championship, with the tournament running from 31 January to 21 March 2020. Titans are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Warriors vs Cape Cobras will take place at 4:30 PM (IST).

Time: 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Buffalo Park, East London

My Dream11 Team

Zubayr Hamza (C), Pieter Malan, Edward Moore (VC), Lesiba Ngoepe, Matthew Breetzke (WK), Jason Smith, OnkeNyaku, Thando Ntini, Dane Piedt, Sisanda Magala, Stephen Tait

WAR vs CC Probable Playing XIs

Warriors: Edward Moore (C), Matthew Breetzke (wk), Lesiba Ngoepe, Marco Marais, Yaseen Vallie, Onke Nyaku, Jade de Klerk, Ayabulela Gqamane, Sisanda Magala, Andrew Birch, Stephen Tait.

Cape Cobras: Pieter Malan, TayoWalbrugh, Zubayr Hamza (C), Jonathan Bird, Jason Smith, Aviwe Mgijma, Mangaliso Mosehle (wk), Dane Piedt, Lizaad Williams, Thando Ntini, Akhona Mnyaka.

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Zubayr Hamza, Pieter Malan, Stephen Tait

Vice-captain Options: Edward Moore, Jason Smith, Matthew Breetzke

Squads

Cape Cobras: Pieter Malan, Tayo Walbrugh, Zubayr Hamza(c), Jonathan Bird, Jason Smith, Aviwe Mgijima, Ferisco Adams, Dane Piedt, Mangaliso Mosehle(w), Tsepo Ndwandwa, Akhona Mnyaka, Rory Kleinveldt, Lizaad Williams, Hanno Kotze, Thando Ntini

Warriors: Edward Moore(c), Matthew Breetzke(w), Andrew Birch, Lesiba Ngoepe, Yaseen Vallie, Marco Marais, Onke Nyaku, Ayabulela Gqamane, Sisanda Magala, Gihahn Cloete, Stephan Tait, Rudi Second, Lutho Sipamla, Jade de Klerk, Sithembile Langa, Dyllan Matthews, Sinethemba Qeshile, Glenton Stuurman

Check Dream11 Prediction/ WAR Dream11 Team/ CC Dream11 Team/ Warriors Dream11 Team/ Cape Cobras Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more