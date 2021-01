WAR vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction Tips And Hints, Fantasy XI, Probable XIs For Today’s South Africa ODD January 27, 2021 1:30 PM IST

WAR vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction Tips And Hints, Fantasy XI, Probable XIs For Today's South Africa ODD Ja

WAR vs CC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Warriors vs Cape Cobras Dream11 Team Prediction South Africa ODD – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's WAR vs CC in Potchefstroom: Today's match presents Warriors and Cape Cobras with a chance to register a first win. Both started their respective campaigns with a defeat to Lions. So far, in Pool B, Lions are at the top with two wins out of two matches while Warriors and Cape Cobras are yet to register a win.

TOSS: The South Africa ODD match toss between Warriors and Cape Cobras will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

WAR vs CC My Dream11 Team

Wihan Lubbe (captain), Ayabulela Gqamane (vice-captain), Jean du Plessis, Zubayr Hamza, Janneman Malan, Christiaan Jonker, Aviwe Mgijima, JJ Smuts, Glenton Stuurman, Mathiwekhaya Nabe, Corbin Bosch

WAR vs CC My Probable XIs

Warriors: Mathew Breetzke, Lesiba Ngoepe, Marco Marais, JJ Smuts, Sinethemba Qeshile, Ayabulela Gqamane,Stefan Tait, Glenton Stuurman, Rudi Second, Wihan Lubbe, Mathiwekhaya Nabe

Cape Cobras: Christiaan Jonker, Jean du Plessis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Aviwe Mgijima, Imran Manack, Jason Smith, Nandre Burger, Corbin Bosch, Siyabonga Mahima, Janneman Malan

WAR vs CC Full Squads

Warriors: Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Stefan Tait, Basheeru-Deen Walters, Matthew Breetzke, Jade de Klerk, Sithembile Langa, Tiaan van Vuuren, Yaseen Vallie, Lesiba Ngoepe, JJ Smuts, Rudi Second (captain), Wihan Lubbe, Sinethemba Qeshile (wk), Marco Marais, Ayabulela Gqamane, Glenton Stuurman

Cape Cobras: Imran Manack, Nandre Burger, Siyabonga Mahima, Ziyaad Abrahams, Pieter Malan, Onke Nyaku, Jonathan Bird, Benjamin Ward, Tony de Zorzi, Janneman Malan, Zubayr Hamza (captain), Jean du Plessis (wk), Jason Smith, Christiaan Jonker, Aviwe Mgijima, Corbin Bosch

