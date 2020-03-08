WAR vs DOL Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Warriors vs Dolphins Prediction, Momentum One Day Cup 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 23 WAR vs DOL: The Momentum One Day Cup formerly known as the One Day Cup, MTN Domestic Championship and Standard Bank Cup is the premier domestic one-day cricket competition of South Africa, its matches having List A status. Matches are usually played partly under lights as day-night matches and occasionally get larger crowds than the Test matches. The 2019 20 Momentum One Day Cup is the 39th edition of the championship, with the tournament running from 31 January to 21 March 2020. Titans are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Warriors and Dolphins will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Buffalo Park, East London

WAR vs DOL My Dream11 Team

Grant Roelofsen (captain), Edward Moore (vice captain), Sinethemba Qeshile, Sarel Erwee, Marques Ackerman, Khaya Zondo, Robbie Frylinck, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Stefan Tait, Andrew Birch

WAR vs DOL SQUADS

Dolphins: Sarel Erwee, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Marques Ackerman, Cody Chetty, Khaya Zondo, Sibonelo Makhanya, Senuran Muthusamy, Robbie Frylinck, Prenelan Subrayen (captain), Daryn Dupavillon, Okuhle Cele, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Imran Tahir, Keshav Maharaj, Lwandiswa Zuma, Keith Dudgeon, Kerwin Mungroo

Warriors: Edward Moore (captain), Matthew Breetzke (wk), Lesiba Ngoepe, Marco Marais, Yaseen Vallie, Onke Nyaku, Sisanda Magala, Ayabulela Gqamane, Andrew Birch, Jade de Klerk, Stephan Tait, Gihahn Cloete, Rudi Second, Lutho Sipamla, Sithembile Langa, Dyllan Matthews, Sinethemba Qeshile, Glenton Stuurman

