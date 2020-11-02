WAR-XI vs CHA-XI Dream11 Team Prediction Karbonn Andhra T20 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Warriors XI vs Chargers XI T20 Match at PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram 1.30 PM IST November 3 Tuesday

<h2>Dream11 Tips And Prediction</h2> <p></p>Warriors XI vs Chargers XI Dream11 Team Prediction Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 - Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's WAR-XI vs CHA-XI at PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram: In another high-voltage battle of Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 2020 - the second of the day on terrific Tuesday, Warriors XI will take on Chargers XI in the match no. 26 at the PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram - November 3. The Karbonn Andhra T20 Warriors XI vs Chargers XI match will begin at 1.30 PM IST. Here is the Karbonn Andhra T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and WAR-XI vs CHA-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, WAR-XI vs CHA-XI Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, WAR-XI vs CHA-XI Probable XIs Karbonn Andhra T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - Warriors XI vs Chargers XI, Fantasy Playing Tips - Karbonn Andhra T20. <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 match toss between Warriors XI vs Chargers XI will take place at 1 PM (IST) - November 3. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time:</strong> 1.30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Dr. PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram. <p></p><h2>WAR-XI vs CHA-XI My Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p>Wicketkeeper: K Srikar Bharat <p></p> <p></p>Batsmen: P Manyala, Murumulla Sriram, B Sumanth, S Rashid <p></p> <p></p>All-rounders: Prasanth Kumar, KP Sai Rahul (C), N Kumar Reddy (VC) <p></p> <p></p>Bowlers: Y Pramod, P Tejaswi, K Kannan <p></p><h2>WAR-XI vs CHA-XI Dream11 Prediction</h2> <p></p><strong>WARRIORS XI (WAR-XI) Key Players</strong> <p></p> <p></p>P Saran-Teja (WK) <p></p>Murumulla Sriram <p></p>M Harshavardhan <p></p>R Atchutha-Rao <p></p>Prasanth Kumar <p></p> <p></p><strong>Chargers XI (CHA-XI) Key Players</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Kona Srikar-Bharat (WK) <p></p>P Avinash <p></p>SK Rashid <p></p>K Dheeraj Lakshman <p></p>Y Sandeep <p></p><h2>WAR-XI vs CHA-XI Probable Playing XIs</h2> <p></p><strong>Warriors XI:</strong> Murumulla Sriram, Manyala Pranith, E Dharani Kumar, Prasanth Kumar (C), P Tejaswi, P Saran Teja (WK), PP Manohar, K Kiran, Karan Kannan, Madan Kumar, J Vinod Naidu. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Chargers XI:</strong> K Dheeraj Lakshmi, P Avinash, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Bodapati Sumanth (C), B Yogananda, Sk Rashid, KP Sai Rahul, B Vinay, Madhav, C Siddharth, Y Pramod. <p></p><h2>WAR-XI vs CHA-XI SQUADS</h2> <p></p><strong>Warriors XI (WAR-XI):</strong> P Saran-Teja, Murumulla Sriram, E Dharani Kumar, Kolla Kranthi Kiran, Pranith Manyala, M Harshavardhan, R Atchutha-Rao, Prasanth Kumar, Mohammad Rafi, SK Md-Kamil, B Satwik, PP Manohar, K Ajay Kumar, J Vinod-Naidu, V Ujjwal, J Durga-Kumar. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Chargers XI (CHA-XI):</strong> Kona Srikar-Bharat, P Avinash, SK Rashid, K Dheeraj Lakshman, Y Sandeep, Bodapati Sumanth, Nitish Kumar Reddy, KP Sai Rahul, B Vinay, B Santosh Kumar, Bandaru Ayyappa, N Madhav, CH Siddhart, Y Pramod, A Brahma Teja. <p></p><h2>Check Dream11 Prediction/ WAR-XI Dream11 Team/ CHA-XI Dream11 Team/ Warriors XI Dream11 Team Prediction/ Chargers XI Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Karbonn Andhra T20 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.</h2>