WAR-XI vs CHA-XI Dream11 Team Prediction Karbonn Andhra T20 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Warriors XI vs Chargers XI T20 Match at PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram 1.30 PM IST November 3 Tuesday

Warriors XI vs Chargers XI Dream11 Team Prediction Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s WAR-XI vs CHA-XI at PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram: In another high-voltage battle of Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 2020 – the second of the day on terrific Tuesday, Warriors XI will take on Chargers XI in the match no. 26 at the PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram – November 3. The Karbonn Andhra T20 Warriors XI vs Chargers XI match will begin at 1.30 PM IST. Here is the Karbonn Andhra T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and WAR-XI vs CHA-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, WAR-XI vs CHA-XI Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, WAR-XI vs CHA-XI Probable XIs Karbonn Andhra T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Warriors XI vs Chargers XI, Fantasy Playing Tips – Karbonn Andhra T20.

TOSS: The Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 match toss between Warriors XI vs Chargers XI will take place at 1 PM (IST) – November 3.

Time: 1.30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram.

WAR-XI vs CHA-XI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: K Srikar Bharat

Batsmen: P Manyala, Murumulla Sriram, B Sumanth, S Rashid

All-rounders: Prasanth Kumar, KP Sai Rahul (C), N Kumar Reddy (VC)

Bowlers: Y Pramod, P Tejaswi, K Kannan

WAR-XI vs CHA-XI Dream11 Prediction

WARRIORS XI (WAR-XI) Key Players

P Saran-Teja (WK)

Murumulla Sriram

M Harshavardhan

R Atchutha-Rao

Prasanth Kumar

Chargers XI (CHA-XI) Key Players

Kona Srikar-Bharat (WK)

P Avinash

SK Rashid

K Dheeraj Lakshman

Y Sandeep

WAR-XI vs CHA-XI Probable Playing XIs

Warriors XI: Murumulla Sriram, Manyala Pranith, E Dharani Kumar, Prasanth Kumar (C), P Tejaswi, P Saran Teja (WK), PP Manohar, K Kiran, Karan Kannan, Madan Kumar, J Vinod Naidu.

Chargers XI: K Dheeraj Lakshmi, P Avinash, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Bodapati Sumanth (C), B Yogananda, Sk Rashid, KP Sai Rahul, B Vinay, Madhav, C Siddharth, Y Pramod.

WAR-XI vs CHA-XI SQUADS

Warriors XI (WAR-XI): P Saran-Teja, Murumulla Sriram, E Dharani Kumar, Kolla Kranthi Kiran, Pranith Manyala, M Harshavardhan, R Atchutha-Rao, Prasanth Kumar, Mohammad Rafi, SK Md-Kamil, B Satwik, PP Manohar, K Ajay Kumar, J Vinod-Naidu, V Ujjwal, J Durga-Kumar.

Chargers XI (CHA-XI): Kona Srikar-Bharat, P Avinash, SK Rashid, K Dheeraj Lakshman, Y Sandeep, Bodapati Sumanth, Nitish Kumar Reddy, KP Sai Rahul, B Vinay, B Santosh Kumar, Bandaru Ayyappa, N Madhav, CH Siddhart, Y Pramod, A Brahma Teja.

