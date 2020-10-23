WAR-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Karbonn Andhra T20 Match

Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Warriors-XI vs Titans-XI Dream11 Team Prediction Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s WAR-XI vs TN-XI at Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram: In another high-voltage battle of Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 2020, Warriors-XI will take on Titans-XI in the match no. 5 at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram Saturday – October 24. Here is the Karbonn Andhra T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and WAR-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, WAR-XI vs TN-XI Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, WAR-XI vs TN-XI Probable XIs Karbonn Andhra T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Warriors-XI vs Titans-XI.

TOSS: The Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 match toss between Warriors-XI vs Titans-XI will take place at 9 AM (IST) – October 24.

Time: 9.30 AM IST

Venue: Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram.

WAR-XI vs TN-XI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: P Saran-Teja

Batsmen: C Kranthi Kumar, Dasari Chaitanya, Gulfaam Saleh, Murumulla Sriram

All-rounders: Girinath Reddy, Mohammad Rafi (VC), Shoaib Mohammad Khan (C)

Bowlers: Dasari Swaroop Kumar, J. Vinod-Naidu, P. Manohar

WAR-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 Prediction

WARRIORS XI (WAR-XI) Key Players

P Saran-Teja (WK)

Murumulla Sriram

M Harshavardhan

R Atchutha-Rao

Prasanth Kumar

TITANS XI (TN-XI) Key Players

S Tarun (WK)

C Kranthi Kumar

Dasari Chaitanya

KV Kashyap Prakash

Gulfaam Saleh

WAR-XI vs TN-XI Probable Playing XIs

Warriors-XI: P Saran-Teja, Murumulla Sriram, E Dharani Kumar, Kolla Kranthi Kiran, Pranith Manyala, M Harshavardhan, R Atchutha-Rao, Prasanth Kumar, Mohammad Rafi, SK Md-Kamil, B Satwik.

Titans-XI : S Tarun, Shoaib Mohammad Khan, Dasari Swaroop Kumar, C Kranthi Kumar, Dasari Chaitanya, KV Kashyap Prakash, Cheepurapalli Stephen, T Vijay, M BhargavGulfaam Saleh, Girinath Reddy.

WAR-XI vs TN-XI SQUADS

Warriors-XI (WAR-XI): P Saran-Teja, Murumulla Sriram, E Dharani Kumar, Kolla Kranthi Kiran, Pranith Manyala, M Harshavardhan, R Atchutha-Rao, Prasanth Kumar, Mohammad Rafi, SK Md-Kamil, B Satwik, PP Manohar, K Ajay Kumar, J Vinod-Naidu, V Ujjwal, J Durga-Kumar.

Titans-XI (TN-XI): S Tarun, C Kranthi Kumar, Dasari Chaitanya, KV Kashyap Prakash, Gulfaam Saleh, Lalith Mohan, A Prasanth, V Karthik Reddy Girinath Reddy, Shoaib Mohammad Khan, Dasari Swaroop Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, T Vijay, M Bhargav.

