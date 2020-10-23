WAR-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Karbonn Andhra T20 Match

<h2>Dream11 Tips And Prediction</h2> <p></p>Warriors-XI vs Titans-XI Dream11 Team Prediction Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 - Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's WAR-XI vs TN-XI at Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram: In another high-voltage battle of Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 2020, Warriors-XI will take on Titans-XI in the match no. 5 at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram Saturday - October 24. Here is the Karbonn Andhra T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and WAR-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, WAR-XI vs TN-XI Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, WAR-XI vs TN-XI Probable XIs Karbonn Andhra T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - Warriors-XI vs Titans-XI. <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 match toss between Warriors-XI vs Titans-XI will take place at 9 AM (IST) - October 24. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time:</strong> 9.30 AM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram. <p></p><h2>WAR-XI vs TN-XI My Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p>Wicketkeeper: P Saran-Teja <p></p> <p></p>Batsmen: C Kranthi Kumar, Dasari Chaitanya, Gulfaam Saleh, Murumulla Sriram <p></p> <p></p>All-rounders: Girinath Reddy, Mohammad Rafi (VC), Shoaib Mohammad Khan (C) <p></p> <p></p>Bowlers: Dasari Swaroop Kumar, J. Vinod-Naidu, P. Manohar <p></p> <p></p>WAR-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 Prediction <p></p><h2>WARRIORS XI (WAR-XI) Key Players</h2> <p></p>P Saran-Teja (WK) <p></p>Murumulla Sriram <p></p>M Harshavardhan <p></p>R Atchutha-Rao <p></p>Prasanth Kumar <p></p><h2>TITANS XI (TN-XI) Key Players</h2> <p></p>S Tarun (WK) <p></p>C Kranthi Kumar <p></p>Dasari Chaitanya <p></p>KV Kashyap Prakash <p></p>Gulfaam Saleh <p></p><h2>WAR-XI vs TN-XI Probable Playing XIs</h2> <p></p>Warriors-XI: P Saran-Teja, Murumulla Sriram, E Dharani Kumar, Kolla Kranthi Kiran, Pranith Manyala, M Harshavardhan, R Atchutha-Rao, Prasanth Kumar, Mohammad Rafi, SK Md-Kamil, B Satwik. <p></p> <p></p>Titans-XI : S Tarun, Shoaib Mohammad Khan, Dasari Swaroop Kumar, C Kranthi Kumar, Dasari Chaitanya, KV Kashyap Prakash, Cheepurapalli Stephen, T Vijay, M BhargavGulfaam Saleh, Girinath Reddy. <p></p><h2>WAR-XI vs TN-XI SQUADS</h2> <p></p><strong>Warriors-XI (WAR-XI):</strong> P Saran-Teja, Murumulla Sriram, E Dharani Kumar, Kolla Kranthi Kiran, Pranith Manyala, M Harshavardhan, R Atchutha-Rao, Prasanth Kumar, Mohammad Rafi, SK Md-Kamil, B Satwik, PP Manohar, K Ajay Kumar, J Vinod-Naidu, V Ujjwal, J Durga-Kumar. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Titans-XI (TN-XI):</strong> S Tarun, C Kranthi Kumar, Dasari Chaitanya, KV Kashyap Prakash, Gulfaam Saleh, Lalith Mohan, A Prasanth, V Karthik Reddy Girinath Reddy, Shoaib Mohammad Khan, Dasari Swaroop Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, T Vijay, M Bhargav. <p></p><h2>Check Dream11 Prediction/ WAR-XI Dream11 Team/ TN-XI Dream11 Team/ Bokaro Blasters Dream11 Team Prediction/ Jamshedpur Jugglers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Karbonn Andhra T20 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.</h2>