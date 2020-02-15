Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah bowled with intensity to bowl New Zealand XI out for and hand Indians a first-innings lead, before openers Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal extended it to 87 at stumps on Day 2 of the warm-up game in Hamilton. Umesh Yadav and Navdeep Saini also got among the wickets and together with their senior pros, ran through NZ XIs batting order for 235. In response, Indians raced to 59 without loss in seven overs.

Bumrah and Shami accounted for the first three NZ XI wickets to fall. Despite Rachin Ravindra, Henry Cooper, Tom Bruce and Daryll Mitchell getting starts, none hung around for long, allowing the pace quartet to pick up the pieces. After losing Will Young and Tim Siefert cheaply, Ravindra and Finn Allen attempted recovery with a 34 run stand before Umesh Yadav cleaned up the batsman.

Bruce and Henry Cooper resisted the Indian pace barrage with a partnership of substance 51 before Saini and Shami dismissed both batsmen in quick succession. Shami got the ball to move both way as he induced outside edges off Siefert and Cooper’s bats. Jimmy Neesham was cleaned up by a ball that seamed in after pitching, allowing Shami to finish with 3/17 off just five.

Bumrah extracted the bounce of the surface to get Young and Allen. Deciding to shoulder arms, Allen misread a back of a length delivery which clipped his off stump, while Young edged a similar ball to Agarwal at slips. Bumrah finished with 2/18 from 11 overs, whereas Saini and Umesh combined to give away 107 from 18 overs. R Ashwin picked up the wickets of Ish Sodhi, but his spin partner Ravindra Jadeja went wicketless. Rishabh Pant, standing behind, completed three catches.

Indians’ slender first-innings lead of 28 was swelled by an array of strokes from Shaw and Agarwal, who scored an more than eight runs an over against new-ball bowlers Scott Kuggeleijn and Blair Tickner . Shaw brought out his expansive cover drives and struck to race of 35 off 24 with five fours and one six. Agarwal was slightly more subdued but he too hit four boundaries and a six to remain unbeaten on 23 off 17 when stumps were drawn.