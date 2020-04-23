With most of the cricketers engaging in Instagram Live sessions amid coronavirus lockdown to keep themselves busy, out-of-favour India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel on Wednesday, in a chat with former pacer RP Singh recalled being disappointed after not being picked for the tour of Australia in 2007-08. The Gujarat-born cricketer discussed how he lost his spot to MS Dhoni, who was leading the side. <p></p> <p></p>"It is important to be in the right place at the right time. When the team got selected for the Australia tour in 2008, I was competing for the second wicket-keeper slot as Dhoni had cemented his place as the first-choice pick. I was disappointed when I did not get picked in the squad," Patel said during the Live Instagram session with RP Singh. <p></p> <p></p>Adding further, Patel said it was then chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar conveyed the piece of news to him and asked him to focus on domestic cricket. <p></p> <p></p>"Dilip Vengsarkar was the chairman of selectors, he called me and said you have been performing well, keep at it and then he told me that I was not selected for Australia. We all were competing for the second-wicket keeper slot. At that time, I used to think of giving my best in every match I play, you knew the reality that the skipper of the side is wicket-keeper, so you cannot be selected in the squad as the first choice," he added. <p></p> <p></p>Patel, who debuted in 2002, became the youngest wicket-keeper to play in international cricket at the age of 17 years and 153 days. <p></p> <p></p>He could not hold on to his spot in the side due to inconsistency. <p></p> <p></p>In 25 Tests, he amassed 934 runs at an average of 31.1, whereas in ODIs, he played 38 matches scoring 736 runs at an average of 23.7.