With most of the cricketers engaging in Instagram Live sessions amid coronavirus lockdown to keep themselves busy, out-of-favour India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel on Wednesday, in a chat with former pacer RP Singh recalled being disappointed after not being picked for the tour of Australia in 2007-08. The Gujarat-born cricketer discussed how he lost his spot to MS Dhoni, who was leading the side.

“It is important to be in the right place at the right time. When the team got selected for the Australia tour in 2008, I was competing for the second wicket-keeper slot as Dhoni had cemented his place as the first-choice pick. I was disappointed when I did not get picked in the squad,” Patel said during the Live Instagram session with RP Singh.

Adding further, Patel said it was then chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar conveyed the piece of news to him and asked him to focus on domestic cricket.

“Dilip Vengsarkar was the chairman of selectors, he called me and said you have been performing well, keep at it and then he told me that I was not selected for Australia. We all were competing for the second-wicket keeper slot. At that time, I used to think of giving my best in every match I play, you knew the reality that the skipper of the side is wicket-keeper, so you cannot be selected in the squad as the first choice,” he added.

Patel, who debuted in 2002, became the youngest wicket-keeper to play in international cricket at the age of 17 years and 153 days.

He could not hold on to his spot in the side due to inconsistency.

In 25 Tests, he amassed 934 runs at an average of 31.1, whereas in ODIs, he played 38 matches scoring 736 runs at an average of 23.7.