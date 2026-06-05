“Was getting bored.” Sunrisers Hyderabad star all-rounder’s shocking statement about IPL leaves fans stunned!

SRH star all-rounder Liam Livingstone has recently shocked fans when he criticized the pitch used in IPL 2026. Speaking on a podcast, SRH all-rounder said he is tired of watching sixes in the IPL matches. He later added that because of this, batsmen are learning no new skills. This IPL season saw the most number of times teams had surpassed the total of 200 runs.

According to recent data, this IPL season saw 65 times when the 200-run mark was breached in a single inning. Most in a single IPL history, but the surprising factor is that over 17 times, opponent teams were able to successfully chase the score down. This IPL season, King XI Punjab successfully chased the largest score in history. Livingstone was brought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for 13 crore. He did not get chances in many matches. Livingstone later expressed his disappointment with it.

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During the podcast, Livingston added, “During a match against Mumbai. ” They were chasing 230-240 runs, but the match was pretty boring. Everyone was hitting sixes. There was nothing to learn and develop skills. The pitch was flat, and impact players used to come in. Boundaries were actually long, but pitches were flat. In Hyderabad we also played like this five to six times.

Livingstone praised young child prodigy Vaibhav Sooryvanshi. He said, “I’ve never seen anything like it.” And I’ve been there; this year was my seventh IPL. And I’ve played with and against some very good players, and I’ve never seen anything like it,” Livingstone also added, “He’s just like the way he hits a ball; he hits a ball so clean, yeah.” He never really mis-hits a ball, never really mis-hits a ball the whole time. And wherever the ball was, the first time we got him out with a bouncer, the first ball he hit it straight up. But then the development that he made as a player from the start of that tournament to the end was like… we were bowling bouncers, and he was hitting it over third man, and then you’d bowl this side, and he’d hit it there; you’d bowl full, and he’d hit it there; you’d bowl a low full toss, and heâ€™d flick it over there. And you’re like, ‘Well, hold on a minute, where do we bowl?'”

Vaibhav Sooryvanshi’s this season is now being regarded as one of the greatest campaigns for an uncapped player in the history of IPL.