<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Former Australia leg-spinner and possibly the greatest of his generation, Shane Warne reckons that he was a mentally tough cricketer and considers himself a 'down to earth, honest, and super competitive person" that reflected on the cricket field. Warne burst into laughter when asked whether he was a flawed genius and responded by saying that there are a lot of positives about his life and a fair bit of negatives as well but that's what makes him human. <p></p> <p></p>"There are lots of positives about my life, a lot of positives about my personality and negatives as well but isn't that true for everyone? If I have to sum up myself, then I would call myself, "down to earth", honest, and super competitive, and on the cricket field, I showed that," Warne told <em>PTI</em> in an exclusive interview facilitated by <em>'BookMyShow'.</em> <p></p> <p></p>The former Australia leg-spinner revealed that he was proud of the way he had handled his tough times and considered himself as someone who was mentally pretty tough. <p></p> <p></p>"It's easy to get through life if everything goes great but it's about how you handle tough times. And I am very proud of how I responded to the tough times, whether it was cricket when we lost to the West Indies by one run in a Test match or in personal life," added Warne. <p></p> <p></p>"You never know people could be going through some real tough times but you still have to go out there and perform. I had to do that too and that was quite tough at times and that's where the mental side of the game comes in," the 52-year-old revealed. <p></p> <p></p>"I was very very strong mentally and toughness that I had, and I was able to compartmentalise and no matter what was going on in my life was able to focus on my cricket," he reckoned. <p></p> <p></p>Talking about India head coach Rahul Dravid, Warne felt that he will bring a lot to the table and at the international level it has a lot to do with the tactical stuff rather than coaching. <p></p> <p></p>"Rahul Dravid will bring in a lot to the table. Terrific cricketer, great person. I think he will bring in a lot of steel, a lot of toughness to the group. I think he will bring in a lot of tactical stuff that will be good. Rahul is fantastic for Indian cricket," Warne further added. <p></p> <p></p>"The coach, it is the terminology which I don't like in international cricket. In domestic cricket, the coaches are really important, but in international cricket, he should be called a manager, not a coach," Warne explained. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;