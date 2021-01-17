Washington Sundar came up with the goods with India in a tricky spot on day three during the fourth and final Test on Sunday. Not only did he bring up his maiden Test fifty, but the stylish left-hander also ensured India get close to the Australian first innings total. Sundar scored 62 off 144 balls on a pacy Gabba pitch against a formidable Australian bowling unit. <p></p> <p></p>The 21-year old scored the highest runs on debut at No 7 while visiting Australia. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Niche stat: Washington Sundar's 45no is the highest Test score by a No7 debutant visiting Australia since December 1911 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AUSvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AUSvIND</a></p> <p></p> Adam Burnett (@AdamBurnett09) <a href="https://twitter.com/AdamBurnett09/status/1350675969971916800?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 17, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Sundar also became the first debutant visiting Australia to score a 50 and take three wickets since Dattu Phadkar in India's second-ever Test here back in 1947. <p></p> <p></p>During his crucial 123-run partnership with Shardul Thakur, the duo registered the highest seventh-wicket partnership for India at The Gabba. The duo broke Kapil Dev and Manoj Prabhakar's 30-year-old record at the venue, who had added 58 runs for the seventh wicket in 1991. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Extremely impressed with the fighting attitude shown by <a href="https://twitter.com/Sundarwashi5?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Sundarwashi5</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/imShard?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@imShard</a>. They have symbolised what India has been in this series, consistently punching above their weight. It is so satisfying to see.</p> <p></p> Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) <a href="https://twitter.com/bhogleharsha/status/1350665047308005377?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 17, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Sundar received praise from all quarters for his crucial knock. He also played an important role with the ball in the first innings. The Tamil Nadu-born picked up three wickets. <p></p> <p></p>Resuming the second session at 161/4, India got off to a bad start as Mayank Agarwal 38 lost his wicket to Josh Hazlewood in just the first over of the session and the visitors were given a major blow. Sundar then joined Rishabh Pant in the middle and the duo put together a brief stand of 25 runs. <p></p> <p></p>Hazlewood once again rose to the occasion for Australia as he dismissed Pant (23), leaving India in a spot of bother at 186/6. Shardul then joined Sundar in the middle and the duo scored runs at a brisk pace for the visitors.