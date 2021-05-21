India captain Virat Kohli is arguably the greatest batsman of the modern era and his wicket is a dream for most bowlers – experienced and promising. Kohli averages 50+ in all three formats and that is staggering in the times when cricket is packed throughout the calendar year. The skipper has the ability to spot talent in players and back them and that is something that aids his success. Washington Sundar is one such youngster who surely is ticking the right boxes and Kohli has a huge role in that.

The Indian captain is also his skipper at the Royal Challengers Bangalore which means he bowls a lot at him in the nets. During a recent interaction in a show on ESPNCricinfo, Sundar was asked how often does he get the wicket of Kohli. Hailing Kohli as the ‘King’, Sundar admitted that it is difficult to get his wicket even in the nets as he is intense when batting.

Adding further, he said that he gets the wicket of Kohli once in two sessions.

Sundar is currently a part of the Indian squad that would tour the United Kingdom for the inaugural World Test Championship in Southampton against New Zealand. The young allrounder would eagerly be looking forward to picking up from where he left in Australia. Sundar chipped in with a crucial inning on his debut at the Gabba with India staring down the barrel. He alongside Shardul Thakur shared a 123-run partnership as India turned the tables on Australia.

It would now be interesting to see if he is picked in India’s playing XI for the WTC final with Ravindra Jadeja there.