Wasim Akram Adds Fuel To Mohammad Amir Vs Babar Azam Rivalry By Leaving Epic Comment
Many former former players like including Shahid Afridi has criticized Amir for his actions.
New Delhi: Pakistani players are currently engaged in The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023, even though we have witnessed some spectacular moments of cricketing action on the field but there were also many heated moments and rivalries on the pitch. There has been an intense on-field rivalry between Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who is representing the Peshawar Zalmi, and speedster Mohammad Amir, who is playing for Karachi Kings.
The rift between two started when Amir had said that bowling to Babar Azam or a tail ender is the same for him. Adding to this Amir also courted some controversy with his on field antics, as his celebrations after taking a wicket have been controversial to say the least. Many former former players like including Shahid Afridi has criticized Amir for his actions whereas legendary Pakistan fast bowler and mentor of the Karachi Kings, Wasim Akram has come in support of Amir. He has said that cricket needs characters like Amir.
"I think we have too much time on our hands. You need characters, you need a bit of rivalry and I am all for it. I am all for Amir, the way he has been saying stuff as a bowler,"Akram said to Arab News.
"What's the point of going into the PSL game, or any game, and shaking hands with the batter and hugging them? Okay, before the game or after the game, I am all for it but during the game, be professional and these little words off the field also add spice to PSL that's the beauty of PSL. We should enjoy it instead of criticising individually and consistently," the legendary fast bowler added.
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
Pakistan Super League: ISL vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, ISL vs QUE: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 21, At Gaddafi Stadium stadium, Lahore
LIVE SCOREBOARD
Argentina Vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score - Match 10 - ODI
04 Mar 2023 23:30 IST | 18:00 GMT
Cayman Islands beat Argentina by 3 wickets
United Arab Emirates Vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score - Match 5 - ODI
05 Mar 2023 11:30 IST | 06:00 GMT
Papua New Guinea beat United Arab Emirates by 5 wickets
Bahamas Vs Bermuda Live Cricket Score - Match 9 - ODI
04 Mar 2023 19:00 IST | 13:30 GMT
Bermuda beat Bahamas by 9 wickets
Advertisement
COMMENTS