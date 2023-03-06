Wasim Akram Adds Fuel To Mohammad Amir Vs Babar Azam Rivalry By Leaving Epic Comment

New Delhi: Pakistani players are currently engaged in The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023, even though we have witnessed some spectacular moments of cricketing action on the field but there were also many heated moments and rivalries on the pitch. There has been an intense on-field rivalry between Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who is representing the Peshawar Zalmi, and speedster Mohammad Amir, who is playing for Karachi Kings.

The rift between two started when Amir had said that bowling to Babar Azam or a tail ender is the same for him. Adding to this Amir also courted some controversy with his on field antics, as his celebrations after taking a wicket have been controversial to say the least. Many former former players like including Shahid Afridi has criticized Amir for his actions whereas legendary Pakistan fast bowler and mentor of the Karachi Kings, Wasim Akram has come in support of Amir. He has said that cricket needs characters like Amir.

"I think we have too much time on our hands. You need characters, you need a bit of rivalry and I am all for it. I am all for Amir, the way he has been saying stuff as a bowler,"Akram said to Arab News.