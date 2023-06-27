Wasim Akram Backs Pakistan To Win ICC ODI Cricket World Cup In India

Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram has backed Pakistan to win the ODI World Cup in India. Akram feels that conditions in India are similar to what Pakistan are used to in Pakistan and that will be a huge advantage to the Men in Green

New Delhi: The ICC on Tuesday revealed the schedule for the ODI World Cup 2023. The tournament will get underway on October 5, with England taking on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium. India will play their first game against Australia on October 8 while the mouth-watering game against Pakistan will be played on October 15 in Ahmedabad.

Ahead of the India game, Pakistan will play two matches against Qualifying teams in Hyderabad on October 6 and 12. As per reports, Pakistan had requested ICC and BCCI to change venues for their games against Australia (Bangalore) on October 20 and Afghanistan on October 23 in Chennai, however, the requests were not accepted by the host country and the matches will go ahead as planned.

Pakistan has not won a 50-over World Cup since 1992 and the Men in Green under Babar Azam look ready for the mega event. Veteran Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram is bullish about Pakistan's chances in the ODI World Cup.

"We have a good side...a very good one-day side and are led by one of the modern-day greats in Babar Azam," Wasim told the ICC.

"As long as they are fit and as long as they play according to the plan, they will have a chance of doing well in that World Cup because it is played in our type of conditions in India on the sub-continent."

Babar Azam Can Get Better In ODI World Cup: Wasim Akram Pakistan failed to reach the semis of the 2019 World Cup despite winning five out of nine matches due to inferior net run rate. Pakistan have been brilliant since the 2019 World Cup, losing just 9 matches. Skipper Babar Azam has also peaked in these years, with as many as 8 ODI centuries. Wasim feels Babar can get better in the World Cup and even lead Pakistan to a win in the marquee event.

"I think he can (get better) as he is the best player we have," Wasim noted.