Wasim Akram Hilariously Trolls Russel Arnold, Says ‘Remember You Were One Of Them’

New Delhi:Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram hilariously trolled former Sri Lankan middle-order batter Russel Arnold on Thursday as the latter took to Twitter to post a souvenir gifted by Akram that had 414 written on it – the number of wickets the 56-year-old took for Pakistan in Test cricket. “This is good stuff @wasimakramlive. Thanks very much for the Wasim Akram414 #fragrance #perfume,” Russel had captioned the post

on Wednesday.

No worries buddy and remember you were one them in fact the 400th one if I am not wrong ? enjoy . https://t.co/JXhRNoy3I2 Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) September 15, 2022

Akram responded on Thursday and wrote, “No worries buddy and remember you were one them in fact the 400th one if I am not wrong enjoy.”

Akram is regarded as one of the finest left-arm bowlers to have played the game, having taken 414 wickets in Test cricket and 502 wickets in ODI cricket. With a career like no other, Akram was inducted in the ICC Hall of Fame in 2009 and together with Waqar Younis formed one of the greatest opening bowling pairs in the world.

The left-arm fast bowler was more than handy with the bat, having scored 6615 international runs and also has an unbeaten double century by his name in Test cricket. Akram called time on his international career in 2003. After retiring, Akram became a succesful commentator and was last seen in the just-concluded Asia Cup 2022.