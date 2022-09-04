New Delhi: Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram lavished huge praise on India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and referred to him as a proper all-rounder who can clock 140 kmph with the ball, let along being an electrifying fielder. Pandya was instrumental in India winning their first match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 as his six in the last over helped the Men in Blue cross the line in a match that went right down to the wire.

“Mujhe ye ladka bada pasand hai (I like Hardik Pandya a lot), especially in the T20I format. Because he is a proper all-rounder. Like Pakistan have Shadab Khan. Talking about Hardik, he has pace (clocks 140 kmph) and he is also an electrifying fielder. When it comes to his batting, he is fearless. I hope I am wrong, but Pakistan need to get out of a losing mindset. Maybe it is because of us as we make memes on social media. That’s not fair,” Wasim told Cricket Pakistan.

Akram suggested Babar Azam-led Pakistan team to come out of the losing mindset and adviced them to take bold calls ahead of their Super Four encounter against arch-rivals India scheduled to be played at the Dubal International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

“Being a Pakistan, I want Pakistan to win but India team is coming from a win. They also have Jadeja injured, him and Pandya won the match and promoted Jadeja. We must have to take these types of risks too. It is not mandatory that batters bat at the same number,” the former Pakistan captain said.

“If five overs are remaining, Asif must come. I hope I am wrong, but Pakistan needs to get out of a losing mindset. Maybe it is because of us as we make memes on social media. One must do healthy criticism, give solutions and then move on,” he further added.