Former Pakistan speedster Wasim Akram revealed an interesting anecdote featuring former South Africa fast bowler Allan Donald. The former left-arm pacer spoke about how he wanted revenge after a Donald delivery left a big gash on his chin which needed multiple stitches while he was playing for Lancashire in England.

Both Akram and Donald are regarded as two of the finest pace bowlers in the history of the sport. While Akram focussed on his swing to get the better of the batsmen, Donald simply used his frightening pace to uproot the opposition.

“I have twenty stitches here, right under my chin. I think the year was 1989 and I had gone out to bat at number eight on an uneven pitch,” Akram said during a conversation with former teammate Basit Ali on the latter’s YouTube channel.

“He bowled a short delivery and he bowled easily in excess of 150 km/hr. I was also a youngster and I tried to pull the ball. It took a top edge off the bat and hit me under the chin.

“Bowlers usually have a psyche for revenge and I thought I will not spare this bowler. I went to the hospital and the dentist had to put ten stitches on the inside and ten outside as it was a deep cut.

“They told me to take rest for a couple of days but I wanted to got back out there and bowl. I bowled in the evening and we also won the match but Donald never came out to bat as he was scared,” he added.

Both players went on to enjoy impressive careers on the international arena but Akram faired better because of his longevity. Akram scalped 502 and 414 wickets in ODIs and Tests respectively while Donaldo picked up 272 and 330 wickets in the two formats.

