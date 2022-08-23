New Delhi: India are ready to take on Pakistan in the first match of the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Indian players have already arrived in UAE to play in the tournament, starting on 27 August. India will play arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, 28th August and former fast bowler Wasim Akram has revealed one Indian player who can hurt his team.

Wasim Akram stated that star Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav will be crucial for the team and will be a game changer in the Asia Cup. “Suryakumar Yadav is the one player who can really hurt Pakistan in the upcoming tournament,” said Wasim Akram in a press conference.

The former fast bowler also revealed a weakness of the Pakistan cricket team. He said, “Pakistan is a young side, the only weakness is the middle-order. Babar Azam, Md. Rizwan are the key.”

Apart from Wasim Akram, Ravi Shastri also gave some advice to his team. He stated that the Indian players should be really calm in the tournament, especially against Pakistan.

Ravi Shastri stated, “Indian players should focus on work ethics and do not panic. Just switch off your phones ahead of the game.”

The final of the tournament will be played on Sunday, 11th September. India will look to win the tournament and gain some valuable confidence ahead of the much-awaited ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

Asia Cup 2022: Full schedule:

1. Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Group B match August 27

2. India vs Pakistan Group A match August 28

3. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Group B match August 30

4. India vs Qualifier Group A match August 31

5. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Group B match September 1

6. Pakistan vs Qualifier Group A match September 2

7. B1 vs B2 Super 4 match September 3

8. A1 vs A2 Super 4 match September 4

9. A1 vs B1 Super 4 match September 6

10. A2 vs B2 Super 4 match September 7

11. A1 vs B2 Super 4 match September 8

12. B1 vs A2 Super 4 match September 9

13. Final (1st Super 4 vs 2nd Super 4) September 11