‘I Requested Babar But…..’- Wasim Akram Spills The Beans Regarding Pakistan Captain

New Delhi: Pakistan cricket team’s captain Babar Azam is facing the heat after a crushing defeat against Zimbabwe in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. Former Pakistani fast bowler Wasim Akram has criticized the skipper after the dismal performance in the competition and also revealed an incident which shows Babar Azam’s stubbornness as a captain.

The chances of Pakistan qualifying for the semifinals of the tournament are pretty slim after their second straight defeat in the competition and Wasim Akram pointed towards the captain’s fault in managing the team correctly. He also revealed one incident when he asked Babar Azam to bat at a particular position but the captain refused to go with the coach’s plans.

“At Karachi Kings I requested Babar Azam once or twice nicely to bat at number 3, so we can send Martin Guptill to open as we are not performing. He said, I won’t do it, so we had to send Sharjeel Khan at number 3,” revealed Wasim Aakram.

He also criticized Babar Azam for omitting veteran middle-order batter Shoaib Malik from Pakistan’s squad for the tournament. Wasim Akram said to ‘A Sports’ Channel, “This is what I was talking about. As Waqar said, everyone has to sit down. Everyone from Pakistan from last year, including us, knew that the middle order is slightly weak. Now, this bloke is sitting here, Shoaib Malik. If I was the captain, what is my end goal as a skipper? It is to win the World Cup.”

“I will go to any extent in selecting the team who can win you the World Cup. If I want Shoaib Malik in the middle order, I will make sure that I convey that to the chairman of selectors otherwise I will say I am not captaining the side if I don’t get my side,” added the former bowler.

Pakistan will face the Netherlands in their next match on Sunday.