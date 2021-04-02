Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram wished India's batting great Sachin Tendulkar a speedy recovery. Tendulkar was admitted to the hospital in Mumbai on Friday morning as a precautionary measure, six days after he tested positive for COVID-19. <p></p> <p></p>Tendulkar had tested positive for the dreaded infection on March 27 and was in home isolation ever since. <p></p> <p></p>Sachin made his international debut against Pakistan at the age of 16 as Akram said the Master Blaster will surely hit COVID-19 for a maximum. <p></p> <p></p>"Even when you were 16, you battled world's best bowlers with guts and aplomb... so I am sure you will hit Covid-19 for a SIX! Recover soon master! Would be great if you celebrate India's World Cup 2011 anniversary with doctors and hospital staff... do send me a pic!," Wasim Akram posted on Twitter. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Even when you were 16, you battled world's best bowlers with guts and aplomb... so I am sure you will hit Covid-19 for a SIX! Recover soon master! Would be great if you celebrate India's World Cup 2011 anniversary with doctors and hospital staff... do send me a pic! <a href="https://t.co/ICO3vto9Pb">https://t.co/ICO3vto9Pb</a></p> <p></p> Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) <a href="https://twitter.com/wasimakramlive/status/1377913922682900481?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 2, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>Tendulkar took to Twitter to share the news of him being hospitalized as he also wished the Indians on the 10th anniversary of the 2011 World Cup triumph. <p></p> <p></p>"Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone. Wishing all Indians &amp; my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup," Tendulkar tweeted. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone. <p></p> <p></p>Wishing all Indians &amp; my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup &#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3; win.</p> <p></p> Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) <a href="https://twitter.com/sachin_rt/status/1377853111944015873?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 2, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>"He is doing fine and has been admitted for normal (course of) treatment," a source close to Tendulkar told PTI. <p></p> <p></p>Besides Tendulkar, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, his elder brother Yusuf and S Badrinath -- all of whom had recently participated at the Road Safety World Series Challenge -- have so far announced that they have tested positive for COVID-19.