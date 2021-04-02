Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram wished India’s batting great Sachin Tendulkar a speedy recovery. Tendulkar was admitted to the hospital in Mumbai on Friday morning as a precautionary measure, six days after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Tendulkar had tested positive for the dreaded infection on March 27 and was in home isolation ever since.

Sachin made his international debut against Pakistan at the age of 16 as Akram said the Master Blaster will surely hit COVID-19 for a maximum.

“Even when you were 16, you battled world’s best bowlers with guts and aplomb… so I am sure you will hit Covid-19 for a SIX! Recover soon master! Would be great if you celebrate India’s World Cup 2011 anniversary with doctors and hospital staff… do send me a pic!,” Wasim Akram posted on Twitter.

Tendulkar took to Twitter to share the news of him being hospitalized as he also wished the Indians on the 10th anniversary of the 2011 World Cup triumph.

“Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone. Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup,” Tendulkar tweeted.

“He is doing fine and has been admitted for normal (course of) treatment,” a source close to Tendulkar told PTI.

Besides Tendulkar, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, his elder brother Yusuf and S Badrinath — all of whom had recently participated at the Road Safety World Series Challenge — have so far announced that they have tested positive for COVID-19.